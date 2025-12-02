Assam: Police Constable Dies in Road Accident at Gohpur

Gohpur: A tragic road accident in Gohpur’s Rangalial area on National Highway-15 claimed the life of Assam Police constable Manoj Gohain on Monday morning. Gohain, who was serving at the Rajgarh Police Outpost near the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border, died on the spot when his motorcycle reportedly lost balance and hit the road divider.

According to local sources, the constable had just returned from dropping his child off at school. While riding back home on his personal two-wheeler for additional personal errands, the accident occurred within minutes on the busy highway stretch.

Eyewitnesses stated that the impact of the collision was severe, leaving the rider with fatal injuries before any help could arrive. Police later reached the site and initiated necessary procedures.

The sudden death of Constable Gohain has cast a pall of grief over the local community. Neighbours and colleagues described him as a dedicated officer and a humble family man. His untimely passing leaves behind his wife and young child, who are now struggling to come to terms with the devastating loss.

The incident has once again highlighted the rising number of road accidents on NH-15 and the urgent need for stricter monitoring and improved safety measures on the stretch.