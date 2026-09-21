Assam: Dhekiajuli pays tribute to 13 martyrs of 1942 freedom struggle

A CORRESPONDENT

DHEKIAJULI: The historic town of Dhekiajuli on Sunday paid solemn tribute to the 13 brave freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives in British police firing during the Quit India Movement on September 20, 1942.

Martyrs' Day was observed at Swahid Maidan under the aegis of the Dhekiajuli Co-District Administration. Assam Cultural Affairs Minister Bimal Borah, Cabinet Minister Biswajit Daimary, Tezpur MLA Prithiraj Rabha and Borsola MLA Ritu Baran Sarmah attended the commemorative programme and offered floral tributes at the martyrs' memorial.

Speaking to the media, Dhekiajuli Co-District Commissioner Dyotibha Borah (ACS) said that the administration had made adequate arrangements at various other locations across Dhekiajuli for the observance of Martyrs' Day. Government officials were assigned to oversee the programmes at the respective locations.

As part of this year's observance, the Co-District Administration felicitated Ramesh Borah, a senior citizen, litterateur, social worker and former headmaster of Dhekiajuli Boys' High School.

Co-District Commissioner Dyotibha Borah (ACS), also offered floral tributes at the statues of the martyrs and accompanied the visiting ministers during their visit to the memorial site. Officials, representatives of various organisations and local residents joined the observance and remembered the supreme sacrifice of the freedom fighters.

On September 20, 1942, inspired by Mahatma Gandhi's call during the Quit India Movement, a large procession of unarmed protesters marched towards Dhekiajuli Police Station with the objective of hoisting the Tricolour. British police personnel opened indiscriminate fire on the procession, killing 13 freedom fighters, including women and the young Tileswari Barua.

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