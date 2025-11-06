Book reading competition in memory of Zubeen Garg to be held on November 23

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: To encourage the habit of reading, a book reading competition has been organized in memory of the people’s artiste, Zubeen Garg, under the initiative of the Kamargaon Regional Journalists’ Association and with the cooperation of the Ujoni Assam Electricity Distribution Division, Kamargaon sub-division. The competition will be held on November 23 from 10 am at the auditorium of the Kamargaon Regional Journalists’ Association.

Participants will have to study the book ‘Moro Eta Sapon Aase’ (I Also Have a Dream) written by Dr Rubul Maut, and within 5 minutes, they must present the importance and summary of the book. The minimum age for participants is 18 years.

The best performers in the competition will be awarded cash prizes of Rs 2,000;Rs 1,500; and Rs 1,100, along with certificates and other prizes.

For further details, participants may contact 9401125127. Registration must be confirmed before November 21, the organizing committee stated in a release.

