Assam: Dhrupadi Asamiya Bhasha Award conferred to ex-president of Axom Xahatiya Sabha Dr Nagen Saikia

A Correspondent

DIBRUGARH: Dhrupadi Asamiya Bhasha Award was conferred to ex-president of Axom Xahatiya Sabha Dr Nagen Saikia by Guwahati Literature Festival on Tuesday. The officials of Guwahati Literature Festival handed over the award to Saikia at his residence.

He was conferred the prestigious award for his profound contributions to Assamese literature and his commitment to the promotion of the Assamese language. Saikia was formerly a professor of Dibrugarh University at Assamese Department. He had also been a member of the Rajya Sabha from 1886-1992 and was the vice-chairman of the Upper House from 1990-1992. He has published numerous literary essays, short stories, novels, books and articles to his credit.

He was conferred with the Sahitya Akademi award in 1997 for his short stories collection Andharat Nizara Mukh and was honoured by the Mohan Chandra Sahitya Sabha in 1970 for Chinta aru Charcha. Saikia was conferred the Sahitya Akademi Fellowship, the highest honour conferred by the Sahitya Akademi on the most distinguished Indian writers.

