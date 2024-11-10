Dibrugarh University Sports Board Hosts Successful Annual Inter-College Football Tournament with 48 Teams

A Correspondent

DIBRUGARH: The Dibrugarh University Sports Board successfully hosted its annual Inter-College Football tournament where 48 team participated.

The tournament, which began on October 25, saw an impressive display of skill and dedication from participating colleges, culminating in a high-stakes final match between Dibrugarh University and Khowang College.

Dibrugarh University’s team fought valiantly against a strong Khowang College team, but it was Khowang College that ultimately clinched the title, emerging as the champions of this year’s tournament.

The tournament provided students a platform to engage in sports while promoting values of teamwork, discipline, and integrity. This event is a testament to Dibrugarh University’s commitment to fostering holistic development among its students, with sports playing a key role in their physical and mental well-being.

The Dibrugarh University Sports Board extends its gratitude to all participants, organizers, and supporters who contributed to the success of the tournament.

