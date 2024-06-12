Assam: DHS Kanoi College to Celebrate 79th Foundation Day with Grand Event and Prestigious Awards

DIBRUGARH: DHS Kanoi College will celebrate its 79th anniversary on June 15. A grand celebration is organised on this occasion of foundation day. The college was inaugurated on June 15, 1945 as Dibrugarh College by Mohammad Faiznur Ali. In 1949, Dibrugarh College was renamed as ‘Dibrugarh Hanumanbax Surajmall Kanoi College’. The college started with an enrolment of 80 students (five girls) during its first year of establishment which has now risen to over 3000 enrolments.

The college was recognized by the University of Calcutta in May 1946 and later on came under the University of Guwahati. The college has been affiliated with the University of Dibrugarh since its establishment.

In these 79 years the college has excelled in all the fields of sports, education, music, arts etc. making not only the college fraternity but also the entire Dibrugarh proud.

The college has won the ‘Best Disciplined College award’ at the Dibrugarh University Youth Festival for three times in 2020, 2022 and 2023. The College has already won the award of Green College, Clean College of Assam and the second best clean college at all-India level.

In the year 2024, the DHSK College has been able to win ‘Cleanest College award’, at Dibrugarh University Youth Festival and also the ‘Centre of Excellence’ award by the North East Resource Center under the United Nations, a powerful organization of all countries in the world.

On the occasion of 79th foundation day celebration of the college, Dr. Samudra Gupta Kashyap, Chancellor, Nagaland University will deliver a thought-provoking lecture on ‘Assam’s Amazing Neighbourhood’ as the chief guest of the occasion. The welcome address will be delivered by the principal of college Dr. Sashi Kanta Saikia.

The event will be inaugurated by BCPL Managing Director Pranjal Changmai. The event will be attended by Dr. Bhupender Kumar Som, Director, GNIOT, Noida as the special guest. On the occasion Ashwini Charan Chowdhury Memorial Award will be presented to Dr. Samudra Gupta Kashyap. Renown educationist Ashwini Charan Chowdhury was the founder Secretary of the then Dibrugarh College (now DHSK College).

The event will be attended by a number of Academicians and several senior citizens of Dibrugarh as well. The celebration committee has warmly invited all well-wishers to join the celebrations.

