Assam: DHSK College declared Centre of Excellence

DIBRUGARH: The UN-recognised Resource Centre for UN - NER ( RCUN ) has declared DHSK College , a 75 year old Heritage & Green College in Assam as a “Centre Of Excellence.”

The college has been honoured with the prestigious award in recognition of its significant role in promoting knowledge and create awareness about the ideals of UN/ UNESCO and in implementation of the initiatives taken by UN particularly the UN - SDG in the college. The College will be conferred the certificate by Dr. Aswini Sarma - Executive Director of Resource Centre for UN - NER , Secretary General of UNESCO Association - Guwahati , Regional Director of the Institute. Of UN STUDIES - NER , Secretary of United Nations Association - Assam at an important meeting to be held at D.H.S.K college on April 6.

Rajiv Chandran- Director Incharge of UN Information centre for India & Bhutan - New Delhi had declared that a UN Resource Centre - NER would be operational in Guwahati from January 2012. Tarun Gogoi - then CM of Assam formally opened the UNRC- NER on January 3,2012 at Khanapara, Guwahati. An Institute of UN - Studies - Assam Chapter was inaugurated by then Education Minister and present CM of Assam Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Dr. Mukul Sangma, CM of Meghalaya had visited the UNESCO Association- Guwahati ( UAG) office at Guwahati in 2013 and praised the role of UAG for promoting the UN/UNESCO activities in North East Region. The present Union Minister of India Sarbananda Sonowal had also visited the UNESCO Association - Guwahati office and appreciated the significant role played by UAG in promoting UN/ UNESCO activities among the people of Assam in general and particularly the Majuli Island for declaring World Heritage site by UNESCO.

With the declaration of Centre of Excellence, the college will get a UN / UNESCO library reading corner where publications, Newsletters, Magazines on UN / UNESCO/ WHO/ UNICEF/ WORLD BANK, etc, will be available. Moreover, the life members of UNESCO Association Guwahati will get an opportunity to participate in the global UN /UNESCO conference s to be held in India and abroad. The College Principal, Dr. Sashi Kanta Saikia thanked Dr. Aswini Sarma - Executive Director of Resource Centre for UN - NER for selecting the DHSK College for the prestigious “ Centre of Excellence “ award.

