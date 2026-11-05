Assam: DHSK College Hosts Red Ribbon Quiz to Raise HIV/AIDS Awareness Among Students

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The District/Zonal Red Ribbon School Quiz Competition 2026 for the three Upper Assam districts of Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, and Charaideo was organised at DHSK College (Autonomous), Dibrugarh, on Wednesday under the aegis of the Assam State AIDS Control Society (ASACS), in collaboration with the Red Ribbon Club of DHSK College. The competition witnessed enthusiastic participation from 32 school teams across the three districts, marking a significant initiative towards promoting awareness among school students about HIV/AIDS and other related health and social issues.

In his introductory remarks, Dr Lamkholal Doungel, Associate Professor and Coordinator of the Red Ribbon Club, DHSK College (Autonomous), highlighted the objectives and significance of the quiz initiative undertaken by ASACS in collaboration with the college’s Red Ribbon Club. In the competition, St. Stephen’s Higher Secondary School, Tinsukia, won the first prize; Little Flower Higher Secondary School, Dibrugarh, won the second; and OUR ABC Junior High School, Tinsukia, won the third prize.

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