Doomdooma: Religious and social worker Kiran Mahanta passes away at 84

A CORRESPONDENT

DOOMDOOMA: Kiran Mahanta (84 years), a deeply religious and socially active woman of Bezbaruah Sarani in Ward No. 5 of Doomdooma town, passed away at her residence on Monday due to age-related ailments. She had been bedridden for several years.

She was an active member of the women’s groups associated with several religious institutions, including Doomdooma Namghar Samiti (DNS), Doomdooma Asamiya Puja Aru Natya Mandir Samiti (DAPANMS), Azad Road Kali Mandir, and Doomdooma Shiva Mandir.

Her demise has cast a pall of gloom over Doomdooma town, as well as her in-laws’ village, Kotal Kuchi under Upar Barbhag Mouza in Nalbari district, and her native village, Chamar Kuchi. She leaves behind three sons, including Jogen (Montu) Mahanta, their wives, a daughter, a son-in-law, and other relatives.

Before her mortal remains were taken to the Kaliyapani cremation ground for the last rites, floral tributes were paid by various organisations, including Doomdooma Namghar, Doomdooma Asamiya Puja and Natya Mandir Committee, Azad Road Kali Mandir Committee, Doomdooma Shiva Mandir Committee, Doomdooma Senior Citizens’ Association, Doomdooma Branch Sahitya Sabha, Doomdooma Press Club, Ramdhenu Mahila Chora, Doomdooma Branch of Lekhika Samaroh Samiti, and Doomdooma Nagara Naam Sangha.

Also Read: Assam: Five more detained as Rangia police bust alleged land document forgery racket