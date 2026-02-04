New School Buildings Inaugurated in Biswanath District

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: In order to build a strong foundation for better education, five school buildings of Biswanath district constructed under North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme, Prime Minister’s Development Initiative for North Eastern Region and Rural Infrastructure Development Fund XXIX, were formally inaugurated on Monday while the foundation stone of another school building to be constructed under Rural Infrastructure Development Fund XXXI was laid.

Biswanath MLA Promod Borthakur inaugurated the newly-constructed building of Chariali Higher Secondary and Multipurpose School under Biswanath Assembly constituency. Similarly, Ganesh Baswar, Zilla Parishad member, inaugurated the Pabhoi Higher Secondary School, Snigdha Goswami, Zilla Parishad member, the Jinjia Mahavir Higher Secondary School under Behali Assembly constituency, Behali MLA Diganta Ghatowal the Tinisuti Higher Secondary School, and Gohpur MLA Utpal Borah inaugurated the Kalabari Higher Secondary School on the occasion. On the other hand, the foundation stone of Monabari High School building under Behali Assembly constituency was laid by Diganta Ghatowal, MLA of Behali Assembly constituency.

