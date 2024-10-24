Assam: DHSK College to Host 'Kanoian Kalakriti 1.0' Exhibition-Cum-Sale on October 29

A Correspondent

DIBRUGARH: The Literature and Fine Arts Committee & NSS unit of DHSK College is organizing an exhibition-cum-sale event ‘Kanoian Kalakriti 1.0’ on October 29.

The event is organized to provide a platform to the present and ex-students of DHSK College to showcase their flair and talent in various arts & crafts such as painting, pottery, handicrafts, macrame, crochet, hand-made jewellery, resin work; food-beverages, bakery products, local cuisine etc. The aim of the event is thus to promote and encourage the students to display their skills in these diverse entrepreneurial fields. The event will be inaugurated by the Principal, DHSK College Dr. Sashi Kanta Saikia. The organizing committee solicits the presence and cooperation of all for the successful completion of the event.

