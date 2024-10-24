ASDMA Hosts Consultation on 'Assam Integrated River Basin Management Programme' to Develop Climate Resilient Villages in Biswanath

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: The Assam State Disaster Management Authority in coordination with District Disaster Management Authority, Biswanath organized a district level consultation programme on World Bank funded ‘Assam Integrated River Basin Management Programme’ on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Munindra Nath Ngatey, District Commissioner, Biswanath. It needs mention here that the Government of Assam has been implementing Assam Integrated River Basin Management Programme (AIRBMP) to support improved Integrated Water Resources Management (IWRM) for economic growth and prosperity, including addressing flood and river erosion risks through Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

As a part of the project, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority has identified three numbers of villages in the Biswanath district to develop Climate Resilient Villages (CRV) under the phase 1 of the programme.

Hriday Kumar Das, Additional District Commissioner and CEO, DDMA, Biswanath, Circle Officers Trilina Taid, Halem, Trishna Mipun, Biswanath, Manish Bharali, Gohpur and Raj Nishan Sarmah, Naduar, Bhargab Baruah, DPO, DDMA and all departmental heads along with the representative of ASDMA participated in the consultation programme.

