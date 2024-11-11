Assam: DHSK Commerce College holds Oration on Assamese Music in Dibrugarh

A correspondent

DIBRUGARH: The Assamese department of DHSK Commerce College organized a special oration on ‘Asamiya Bhasha aru Asamiya Adhunik Sangeet : Oitjya aru Uttaranar Parikrama’ (Assamese Language and Assamese Modern Music: A Journey of Heritage and Enrichment) on November 9 to mark the statewide celebration of ‘Bhaxa Gaurav Saptah’ on the occasion of recognition of Assamese as a Classical Language by the centre.

The oration, jointly conducted in association with the Heritage Club as well as the Students’ Union of the college, was chaired by Sailen Gogoi, principal in charge of the college.

Participating as the chief orator in the function, Dr. Chandanjyoti Chutia, Assistant Professor at the Department of the MDK Girls’ College, briefly but attractively described how modernity in the Assamese musical world started with the lyrics of Satyanath Borah in his book ‘Geetawali’, and later how it was enriched with the contribution of the great trio music masters, i.e., Bishnu Prasad Rabha, Jyoti Prasad Agarwala, and Parbati Prasad Baruah, besides Bhupen Hazarika, etc., great musical talent of the soil, and finally have reached the latest plight, contributed with artists like Zubin Garg, etc. Dr. Chutia, however, during his speech lamented regarding some artists’ wrong use of words etc. in their lyrics in Assamese songs in recent times, besides some other mistakes. Anwesha Saikia, another invited speaker, a promising musical artist, and an assistant professor at the Department of Economics at MDK Girls’ College Anwesha Saikia of the same college, in his thought-provoking speech, expected the awareness from all concerned so that the mistakes of a section of artists don’t spoil the beauty as well as the hardship of the long, golden journey of the Assamese modern musical arena.

Saikia also enthralled the audience, comprising of teachers, students, and employees of the college, by lending her voice to some evergreen Assamese numbers, in the context concerned, during the speech, delivered by Dr. Chutia, the chief orator in the function.

Sailen Gogoi, in his presidential speech, called upon all concerned to use Assamese language correctly and consciously in music, literature, and day-to-day life, besides thanking the Assamese department for organizing such a beautiful program. Dr. Nabajyoti Dutta, Head, Department of Assamese, in his speech, urged all concerned for the preservation of the glory and greatness of the Assamese language, irrespective of literature and music. Dr. Tulika Matack, coordinator, Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of the College, and Dr. Bidisha Mahanta, assistant professor, Department of Economics of the college, too delivered their speeches in the function, appreciating the efforts of the organizers and highlighting the need for proper use of Assamese language by the new generation and necessary tasks to be performed for the same. At the beginning, Nazrana Haque, faculty-in-charge, Heritage Club of the college, while stating the objective of the oration programme, stressed the organizers’ effort to make the audience re-realize the importance of Assamese language and Assamese music on the occasion of Language Gaurav Week. Sumon Das, president, Students’ Union, anchored the felicitation programme of the function, while Nazrana Haque offered the vote of thanks at the end. The attractive, mind-blowing oration programme came to an end with the singing of “O’ mor aponar desh.”

