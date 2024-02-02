Assam: Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Dhubri organized an awareness and Animal fertility camp

DHUBRI: The College of Veterinary Science, Assam Agricultural University, Khanapara in collaboration with Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Dhubri and Department of Veterinary, Dhubri organized an awareness and fertility camp at Chaibari, Hindupara, Dhubri on Sunday.

During the day-long programme, 254 farmers and farm women of the Hindupara and nearby villages participated. On the day, 325 animals were vaccinated and treated for prevention and cure of various diseases. Suspected pregnant female cattle were examined and diagnosed by ultrasonography.

In the awareness camp, Dr, FUA Ahmed, Senior Scientist and Head, KVK, Dhubri delivered his welcome address and elaborated the objective and significance of the programme to the participating farmers.

While addressing the meeting, Dr. Sadananda Payeng, Assistant Professor, College of Veterinary Science, Khanapara, emphasized the importance of fertility camps initiated by the Government of India to promote dairy farming and increase milk production.

The meeting was also attended by Assistant Professors Dr. Anil Deka, Dr Jadumany Kachari and others. Abhijit Paul, Bhaskar Baruah and Bhaskar Talukdar, specialist from KVK, Dhubri were also present and provided their technical knowhow to make the programme a grand success.

