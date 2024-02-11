Assam: Dhubri district body of national based Rachnatmak Nonia Sanyukta Sangh formed

DHUBRI : Dhubri district body of national based Rachnatmak Nonia Sanyukta Sangh (RNSS) was formed at Gauripur Ganesh Arkhara Bhawan of Dhubri district recently. A general meeting of Nonia community with people of 12 villages of Nonia namely, Agomoni, Sahebganj, Bogaribari, Balajan, Tamarhat, Rupsi, Chhagolia, Bilasipara, Golakganj, Chapor, Gauripur and Dhubri town was held.

The meeting was chaired by Dharmendra Chauhan, national joint secretary & I/C North East RNSS. Pramesh Chauhan presided over the meeting and Dinesh Chauhan spoke about the aims and objectives of the meeting. After threadbare discussion, the district unit of RNSS was formed with 25 members.

Pramesh Chauhan was elected as president and Bijay Mahato as general secretary, Mohan lal Chauhan as working president, Dinesh Chauhan and Ashok Chauhan as vice presidents.

Also Read: Assam: Youth Deepak Bora from Merapani is missing

Also Watch: