Lok Sabha election: Atul Bora, Keshab Mahanta campaign for Topon Gogoi

GAURISAGAR: The upcoming Lok Sabha elections are the elections of development. The people want development of the country. Only Prime Minister Narendra Modi can bring this development in the country, said AGP president and Agriculture Minister Atul Bora in an election rally held at Charing Siba Kanta Duarah Rajahuwa Bhawan on the outskirts of Gaurisagar in Sivasagar on Friday evening. The meeting was organized by AGP Amguri Bidhan Parisad in support of alliance candidate of Topon Kumar Gogoi for Jorhat HPC.

Addressing the party workers Borah strongly criticized the Congress party for not developing the country for a long time. There is no leader in the party who can lead the party. Amguri MLA Prodip Hazarika delivered his welcome speech.

Addressing the rally, executive president of AGP and Health Minister Keshab Mahanta stated that the 600-year-old Ahom kingdom could not keep its dignity during the Congress tenure. But Prime Minister Narendra Modi played an important role in including Charideo Maidam in the World Heritage List under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Therefore, he urged upon the people of Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency to cast their vote for BJP candidate Topon Kumar Gogoi as a sign of gratitude. He also opined that the Congress candidate Gaurav Gogoi was talking about Manipur instead of Assam’s problems in Parliament. The meeting was anchored by Rubul Borah, secretary, AGP Sivasagar Bidhan Parisad. In the meeting AGP central committe secretary Nurul Sultan, Tulsi Gogoi, Kushal Dutta were present.

