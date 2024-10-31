Assam: Dhubri District Hosts Unity Run to Honor Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Birth Anniversary

A Correspondent

DHUBRI: Unity Run was organized jointly by the Dhubri district administration and police department on the occasion of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary at Raja Prabhat Chandra Barua playground on Tuesday.

The Unity Run programme was flagged off by Dhubri District Commissioner Dibakar Nath and Superintendent of Police Nabin Singh while it was participated by Additional District Commissioner, Banti Talukdar, administrative officials, departmental heads, and employees, as well as students from various schools.

The Unity Run started from Raja Prabhat Chandra Barua playground and passed through the PWD office circling back to the District Primary Education office and Election office and finally concluding at the starting point.

Before flagging off the programme, District Commissioner said in his speech that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel played a crucial role in uniting India after independence and this event aims to pay tribute to his contributions and remember the importance of national unity.

“This run also promotes unity and diversity among citizens. Sardar Patel is also known as the ‘Iron Man of India,’ actively participated in movements like Non-Cooperation, Satyagraha, and Quit India “, Nath added.

Nath further said that Patel fought against untouchability, casteism, and women’s oppression. His contributions include establishing administrative, military, and police command structures.

