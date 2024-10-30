Court Sentences Five Accused To Imprisonment Of Upto 3 Years In A Case Related To Misappropriation Of Funds

Taking advantage of this, Dr. T, Buragohain allegedly entered a criminal conspiracy with S/Shri Hrangkhol, F&AO; Shri Hafiz Ali, Head Assistant; Shri B. N. Chakraborty, Upper Divisional Assistant (UDA), o/o the Addl. Director, A.H. & Vety Deptt. (Hills), Haflong and Shri Dandi Sonowal, Treasury Officer, Haflong and other public servants and private persons and prepared/passed some fictitious bills amounting to Rs.1,74,86,827/- and drew from the treasury in excess, in the year 1991-92 by abusing their official position as public servants.

Accused knew fully well that there was no such justification for withdrawal of the alleged amount, in question and thereby they defrauded the Government.

After completion of investigation, charge-sheet was filed by CBI on 13.05.1994 against the accused including those convicted by the Court. Some accused including Dr. T. Buragohain died during the trial.

The Court, after completion of trial, held the aforesaid five accused (two public servants and three private persons) guilty and sentenced them accordingly.