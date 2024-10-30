Court Sentences Five Accused To Imprisonment Of Upto 3 Years In A Case Related To Misappropriation Of Funds

GUWAHATI: The Special Judge for CBI cases, Guwahati has sentenced five accused including Shri M. Rahman, then Manager of Duck Breeding farm, Phuroni (Assam); Shri B.N. Chakraborty then Upper Division Assistant (UDA), Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Dept. and private persons namely Shri Jayanta Sharma; Shri T.K. Das & Shri Pranab Saikia, to imprisonment of upto three years with a total fine of Rs. 1.6 lakh in a case related to fraudulent withdrawal of Government Funds.
Accused Shri M. Rahman was sentenced to 2 years of Imprisonment with a fine of Rs. 35,000/-; Shri B.N. Chakraborty was sentenced to 3 years of Rigorous Imprisonment with a fine of Rs. 25,000/-; Shri Jayanta Sharma was sentenced to 3 years of Rigorous Imprisonment with fine of Rs. 40,000/-; Shri T.K. Das was sentenced to 3 years of Rigorous Imprisonment with fine of Rs. 50,000/- and Shri Pranab Saikia was sentenced to 1.5 years of Imprisonment with fine of Rs. 10,000/-.
CBI had re-registered the instant case on 17/05/1994 taking over FIR No. 4/93 dated 23.07.1993 of PS-ACB (Assam), Kamrup District against accused including those convicted.
It was alleged that accused Dr. T. Buragohain, then Addl. Director, Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Department (Hills), Haflong (Assam) was entrusted by the Government as Head of Department for implementation of development of hill areas of Assam, authorizing him to effect purchase of instruments, appliances, machines/tools, plants, etc. and other stores including live stock when the purchase is made through Central Stores Department or through a duly constituted Purchase Board.
Taking advantage of this, Dr. T, Buragohain allegedly entered a criminal conspiracy with S/Shri Hrangkhol, F&AO; Shri Hafiz Ali, Head Assistant; Shri B. N. Chakraborty, Upper Divisional Assistant (UDA), o/o the Addl. Director, A.H. & Vety Deptt. (Hills), Haflong and Shri Dandi Sonowal, Treasury Officer, Haflong and other public servants and private persons and prepared/passed some fictitious bills amounting to Rs.1,74,86,827/- and drew from the treasury in excess, in the year 1991-92 by abusing their official position as public servants.
Accused knew fully well that there was no such justification for withdrawal of the alleged amount, in question and thereby they defrauded the Government.
After completion of investigation, charge-sheet was filed by CBI on 13.05.1994 against the accused including those convicted by the Court. Some accused including Dr. T. Buragohain died during the trial.
The Court, after completion of trial, held the aforesaid five accused (two public servants and three private persons) guilty and sentenced them accordingly.