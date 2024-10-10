Assam: Dhubri District Road Safety Committee holds meet at District Commissioner’s office

A Correspondent

DHUBRI: A crucial meeting of the District Road Safety Committee was held at the Dhubri District Commissioner’s office conference hall on Wednesday. District Commissioner Dibakar Nath expressed serious concern over the rising number of road accidents in the district and discussed extensively as how to combat it. District administration officials highlighted how the excessive number of e-rickshaws has disrupted the district’s traffic congestion, and stressed on immediate action to streamline it.

District Commissioner stressed the importance of active participation from all concerned departments, including the police, especially during the upcoming festive season. The meeting was participated by included Dhubri Superintendent of Police Nabin Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner Pranjal Das, Sub-Divisional Officer (Civil) Parth Pratim Neog, Executive Engineers from PWD and NH, District Transport Officer, and representatives from other departments.

