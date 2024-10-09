Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal meets rickshaw and cart pullers in Dibrugarh

A Correspondent

DIBRUGARH: The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal spent time with the Shramik brothers, especially the rickshaw and cart pullers on Tuesday.

The MP from Dibrugarh LSC interacted while savouring poori sabji with the Shramik brothers.

Speaking on this occasion, Sarbananda Sonowal said, “The objective of Narendra Modi government is to empower, enable every person of the society with the help of Antodaya philosophy which ensures equal development with honour for everyone. Your hard work has always supported the local economy to run smoothly. It has been a privilege to meet all of you today on this beautiful autumn season of Durga Puja. I relished the opportunity to have Poori Sabji with our Shramik brothers as it replenished memories of my childhood.”

