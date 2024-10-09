Cheque Distribution for Durga Puja Committees Held at Dhubri District Library Auditorium

A Correspondent

DHUBRI: A cheque distribution for financial assistance to Durga Puja committees was held at the Dhubri district library auditorium on Tuesday. The Assam government provided financial aid to 407 puja committees in Dhubri district. Dhubri District Commissioner Dibakar Nath said that this financial assistance would surely inspire the community puja organisers. He extended his greetings for the upcoming Durga Puja festival and appealed for peaceful and orderly celebrations. Neepco Director (Independent), Bimal Oswal, in his speech hoped that there would be hassle-free puja season.

