Assam: Dhubri Kalibari distributes blankets to needy on Kalpataru Day

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DHUBRI: Nearly 100 winter blankets were distributed among the poor and needy persons on Thursday by Dhubri Kalibari at its premises on the occasion of Kalpataru, an auspicious day.

Gracing the sacred occasion, Swami Anaghanandaji Maharaj of Ramakrishna Ashram, Birbhum (West Bengal), delivered a spiritual discourse and bestowed his blessings.

On the occasion, Dipankar Mahanta, Executive Member of Vivekananda Kendra Sanskriti, Guwahati, also delivered a meaningful address highlighting the ideals of Ramakrishna Paramahamsa Dev and Swami Vivekananda, with special emphasis on their relevance to nationalism.

The programme was a unique example of spiritual consciousness, humanitarian service, and social responsibility. On behalf of Kalibari, Dhubri, heartfelt gratitude was extended to the entire Sanatan community of Dhubri and devotees who attended with their families and contributed to the success of the event. The Kalibari authorities also expressed hope that such religious and social welfare activities would be continued in the future too.

