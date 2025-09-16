‘Kalpataru Shri Shri Ramakrishna’ released at Tezpur Ramakrishna Seva Ashram

Our Correspondent

Tezpur: In a special function held at the Ramakrishna Seva Ashram, Tezpur, a 600-page book titled “Kalpataru Sri Sri Ramakrishna” authored by 84-year-old writer Bipin Chandra Bezbaruah, was formally released. The book, dedicated to the life and teachings of Ramakrishna Paramahansadev, was unveiled by noted educationist Hemanta Kishore Pathak. Speaking on the occasion, Pathak lauded the author’s extraordinary patience, devotion, and literary discipline that made the work possible.

The programme began with a soulful Ramakrishna bhajan performed by Rohan Dutta, followed by ceremonial lamp lighting by chief guest Swapan Datta, Convener of the North Eastern Ramakrishna Seva Samiti.

The event was chaired by Sudip Mukherjee, president of Ramakrishna Seva Ashram and a noted social worker. Among the distinguished guests were Dilip Kumar Baruah and Munin Chandra Das, who graced the occasion with their presence.

Attending the programme, Dilip Kumar Baruah highlighted the remarkable dedication of Bipin Chandra Bezbaruah to literature and study over his 84 years of life. He described the author’s love for books and continuous pursuit of writing as a rare example of scholarly perseverance.

In his address, Baruah also dwelt upon the philosophies of Ramakrishna Paramahansa, Swami Vivekananda, and Sarada Devi, underlining how Bezbaruah’s book reflects their spiritual insights. The gathering thus celebrated not only a literary achievement but also an enduring contribution to the philosophical and cultural heritage of Assam.

