Assam: Dhubri Medical College and Hospital celebrates 3rd foundation day

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DHUBRI: The third foundation day of Dhubri Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) was celebrated with a daylong programme at the DMCH campus, bringing together dignitaries, faculty, students, and staff in a commemoration of the institution’s legacy and achievements on Monday.

Padma Shri Jadav Payeng, the renowned Forest Man of India, attended as the guest of honour. At the advent of the programme, a rich tribute was offered to Zubeen Garg followed by the welcome address delivered by Staff President and HOD Physiology, Prof (Dr) Rahul Ch Das. Principal-cum-Chief Superintendent, Prof (Dr) Anku Moni Saikia delivered an inspiring speech and presented the comprehensive annual report, outlining the institution’s remarkable progress and achievements over the past year.

The academic excellence of the institution was celebrated with the release of the college magazine and the presentation of Academic Awards by Dr Shyamanta Das.

