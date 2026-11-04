Assam: Dhupdhara youth Jagat Singh Kalita secures 10th rank in UPSC CDS exam

A Correspondent

DHUPDHARA: Bringing laurels to Assam, Jagat Singh Kalita, a promising youth from College Nagar in Dhupdhara, Goalpara district, has secured the 10th rank at the All India level in the Air Force Academy (AFA) category of the Combined Defence Services Examination (CDS-I) conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

In addition to his achievement in the AFA category, Kalita also secured the 66th rank in the Indian Military Academy (IMA) category.

He is the younger son of Nikunja Kalita and Mamoni Kalita, residents of College Nagar, Dhupdhara. His remarkable achievement has brought pride and joy to his family and the entire Dhupdhara region.

The official results of the examination were declared by the UPSC on November 2. Securing positions in the merit lists of two prestigious defence academies is considered a notable achievement. According to information received, Kalita is reportedly the only candidate from the entire Northeast to have qualified for the Air Force Academy in this year's examination.

His success has drawn appreciation from various sections of society, with people from the region congratulating him on his achievement.

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