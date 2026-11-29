A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Airports Authority of India (AAI), Dibrugarh Airport, concluded the week-long observance of Aviation Safety Awareness Week 2026, held from November 23 to 27, with a series of departmental activities, training programmes, safety demonstrations, and awareness initiatives aimed at strengthening the airport's safety culture and enhancing operational preparedness.

Throughout the week, various activities were undertaken by the Fire Services, Air Traffic Control (ATC), Communication, Navigation and Surveillance (CNS), Airport Operations, and Engineering departments.

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