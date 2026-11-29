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HAFLONG: PM SHRI JB Hagjer Memorial Lower Primary School in Mahur, founded in 1950, has completed 75 years. A two-day platinum jubilee programme began on Saturday with flag hoisting, a colourful rally, and the release of a commemorative souvenir. Babul Kemprai, president of the Platinum Jubilee Celebration Committee, hoisted the celebration flag. This was followed by a lively rally of current students, alumni, teachers, and well-wishers that wound through the streets of Mahur, reuniting many former classmates and teachers.

Dima Hasao Autonomous Council (DHAC) Chairman Mohit Hojai, the chief guest, unveiled the souvenir chronicling the school's 75-year journey, the contributions of its teachers, and its role in advancing education in the region.

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