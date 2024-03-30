Assam: Dibrugarh-based Quality Pharma brings laurels by bagging Gold category ZED certificate

DIBRUGARH: Dibrugarh based Quality Pharma has brought laurels to its town by bagging the Gold Category ZED certificate by the Government of India under the Zero Effects Zero Defect Scheme of the Ministry of MSME on the basis of the quality of its products and its quality practices. This is the first industry in Northeast India to have been awarded the ZED (Zero Effect Zero Defect) Gold Certificate by the Government of India. Through the journey of ZED Certification, MSMEs can reduce wastage substantially, increase productivity, enhance environmental consciousness, save energy, optimally use natural resources, expand their markets, etc.

MSMEs will also be motivated to adopt best practices in work culture, standardization of products, processes, systems etc. in order to enhance their global competitiveness and sustainability. The ZED Certification aims at enhancing the competitiveness of an MSME through assessment, handholding, managerial and technological intervention etc., hence it is not just a certification.

Under this scheme, the ownership of the industries registered in the scheme is being provided loans at low rates from over 44 banks and also lower freights by the Railways. Bronze, silver and gold certificates are provided to any industry in stages.

Quality Pharma was established by the famous and Visionary doctor Late Dr. Asharam Damani. “It is his guidelines and vision which motivate us to deliver the best to the consumer,” as stated by the managing director of Quality Pharma. He also thanked Morgan Meston, General Manager of District Industries and Commerce Center, Dibrugarh, for his valuable guidance. This certificate is a live example of his positive approach & pro-industry stance. Most importantly, he dedicated this certificate to his entire team and all the employees of Quality Pharma.

