North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council CEM Debolal Gorlosa visits storm-affected villages

Haflong: To take stock of damages caused by the storm in the Langting- Dibu area, located at Nagaland bordering, Chief Executive Member, North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) Debolal Gorlosa visited the storm-affected villages of Dima Hasao on Thursday. He was accompanied by Biswajit Daulagupu EM DHAC, Monjoy Langthasa MAC DHAC, Dhriti Thaosen MAC DHAC, and representatives from Dimasa Students’ Union, Dimasa Jalai Hoshom, Dima United FC.

During their visit, they meticulously surveyed the affected areas, taking note of the damages inflicted on dwelling houses, infrastructure, and agricultural lands.

In addition to the assessment, they also distributed relief materials to the residents of Khepre village. Through the CEM relief fund, essential items like roof sheets and rice were provided to assist families in rebuilding their homes and sustaining themselves during this challenging time. In addition, a small amount of financial assistance was provided to them in the form of cheques as immediate relief.

Gaon Bura expressed their heartfelt thanks to the CEM and his team for standing by their side at the time of crisis. CEM Gorlosa said as many as 350 dwelling houses were damaged in the six villages of Langting Dibu area due to heavy storm and winds on March 26. He also assured that from the Council, the relief would be provided soon. He also suggested the NGOs and others to come forward to help the people in distress due to natural calamities.

