Assam: General Observer Jai Prakash Shivahare for forthcoming Lok Sabha election arrives in Dibrugarh

DIBRUGARH: The Election Comission of India (ECI) appointed General Observer Jai Prakash Shivahare for forthcoming Lok Sabha elections for Dibrugarh HPC, who arrived in Dibrugarh on Tuesday and had a detailed discussion with the District Comissioner Bikram Kairi and other officials. Shivahare urged the voters if they have any compliant of any irregularities regarding any election matters can directly report to him in his mobile no: 8638545057. He also appealed the voters to cast their valuable votes with conscious without falling prey to any bribe or donations. Shivahare also called upon all voters and officials to complete the electoral process in a clean and systemic way.

