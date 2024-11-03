Assam: Dibrugarh Christian community observed World Souls Day

A Correspondent

DIBRUGARH: The Christian community in Dibrugarh on Saturday observed World Souls Day with reverence and solemnity, as members from various denominations gathered to pay their respects to the departed souls.

The Dibrugarh Inter Church Forum (DICEF) took the lead in organising the event, which saw representatives from the Catholic Church, Baptist Church, Church of North India, Church of Jesus Christ and Presbyterian Church coming together at the historic Christian cemetery on AT Road.

The cemetery, dating back to 1862, holds the remains of 103 British soldiers who perished during World War II. Pastors and priests led the prayers at the cemetery, offering solace and remembrance to the departed souls.

At the catholic cemetery in Paltan Bazar, Reverend Bishop Albert Hemrom conducted a prayer service, where members of the Christian community gathered to honour their loved ones who have passed away.

Bishop Albert Hemrom delivered a moving sermon, highlighting the significance of remembrance and the enduring bond that exists between the living and the departed.

“The act of remembrance on World Souls Day symbolises the enduring love and connection that transcends the boundaries between the living and the departed. The observance of World Souls Day serves as a reminder of the importance of honouring the memories of those who have gone before us,” he said.

