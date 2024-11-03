CM Himanta Biswa Sarma to Campaign for Dholai By-Election, Addressing Rallies on November 5

A correspondent

Silchar: In the backdrop of apparent rift in the BJP, the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was scheduled to visit Dholai to campaign for the party candidate Nihar Ranjan Das for the ensuing bye-election. Sarma, in a single day visit on November 5, would address two rallies, one at Dholai and other at Palongghat.

The otherwise lacklustre bye-election in a constituency like Dholai, a safe and strong saffron bastion, suddenly took a dramatic turn soon after the name of Nihar Ranjan was declared. The strong contender for the nomination Amiyo Kanti Das, the district vice president as well as a Sangh ‘karyakarta’ immediately resigned from the BJP he had been an active member of since 1989 and subsequently filed nomination as an independent candidate. Amiyo Kanti openly criticized the local MP Parimal Suklabaidya alleging the veteran BJP leader was trying to run a dynastic politics in Dholai. He even accused Suklabaidya, the five time MLA of Dholai of promoting corruption and alleged that the party had derailed from its ideology. The safe seat was no longer a safe one and the Guardian Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah and Lakhipur MLA Kausik Rai dropped in at Amiyo’s place and requested him to withdraw the nomination. Even the Chief Minister too talked to Amiyo Kanti over phone and reportedly assured him of honourable rehabilitation. Amiyo Kanti responded positively, withdrew the nomination flanked by Baruah and Rai and in front of them openly accused Parimal Suklabaidya of utter failure in the development front. Surprisingly Jayanta Malla endorsed the sentiment of Amiyo Kanti as he said, the latter’s grievance was never against the party but against a particular person.

Suklabaidya, as expected, did not accept the pinch in a lighter mood as he said, he was made the villain as per a well drafted script which had a director behind the scene. Suklabaidya said, after the election he would clear his stance and open up louder.

