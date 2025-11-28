Assam: Dibrugarh CRPF officer completes 1000-km endurance cycling expedition

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Sohan Singh Rawat, a 57-year-old Assistant Commandant in CRPF posted at Dibrugarh, once again proved that age is just a number. He completed the 1000-km Endurance Cycling Expedition covering Guwahati-Dibrugarh-Guwahati via Nagaon-Tezpur-Biswanath Chariali-Narayanpur-Lakhimpur-Dhemaji-Kulajan-Bogibeel-Dibrugarh and back to Guwahati through same route. He started his ride from Guwahati in the wee hours on November 20 and finished on November 23. A total of 9 cyclists had participated and 3 quit midway. The officer finished first out of the remaining 6 cyclists with a cycling time of 49 hours 45 minutes and overall time of 71 hours 45 minutes.

