Assam: Dibrugarh district draft delimitation of Zila Parishad constituency published

DIBRUGARH: The draft delimitation of the Zila Parishad constituency, Anchalik Panchayat, and Gaon Panchayat within the Dibrugarh district, was published on September 17.

Any suggestions/objections regarding the draft can be submitted to the office of the Chief Executive Officer of the concerned Zila Parishad and Member Secretary of the District Delimitation Commission between September 18 and September 20. The District Delimitation Commission will review all applications by September 22.

The commission will hold hearings on the received suggestions and objections regarding the draft from September 23 to September 25 based on the respective Legislative Assembly constituencies.

The hearings will be conducted by an Additional Deputy Commissioner, appointed by the Delimitation Commission, along with the Task Force for each Legislative Assembly constituency.

The final notification for the delimitation of the Zila Parishad constituency, Anchalik Panchayat, and Gaon Panchayat will be published on September 27.

The draft of the delimitation will be made available on the notice boards of all Circle Officers’ offices, Gaon Panchayat offices, and Block Development Officers’ offices for public viewing.

Also Read: Minister Sanjoy Kishan Inaugurates Vehicle Scrapping Unit in Tinsukia on Vishwakarma Puja

Also Watch: