Dibrugarh: Gagan Chandra Sonowal’s death anniversary observed

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The Sonowal Kachari Sahitya Sabha observed the death anniversary of Gagan Chandra Sonowal, a pioneer of the Sonowal Kachari community, eminent litterateur, and dedicated promoter of folk culture, with a daylong programme at Ofulia in the Tingkhong area on Tuesday. Organised in collaboration with the Sabha's Dibrugarh district committee and Ofulia branch, the event was held at the playground of Ofulia Kalyan Sangha. The occasion also witnessed the first-ever Sonowal Language Conference, aimed at promoting, preserving, and expanding the use of the Sonowal language.

The programme began with the hoisting of the Sabha's flag by its President, Mohan Sonowal. Chief Secretary Mridul Sonowal paid floral tribute to the portrait of Gagan Chandra Sonowal.

The meeting was presided over by Mohan Sonowal and conducted by Joint Secretary Jaya Bora. Muneen Bora, President of the celebration committee, delivered the welcome address.

As part of the conference, noted social worker and writer Dr Jiten Bora spoke on the life and contributions of Gagan Chandra Sonowal.

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