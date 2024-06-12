Assam: Senior District Administrative Assistant Arrested for Bribery in Cachar

GUWAHATI: In significant crackdown on corruption Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam arrested Saumyabrata Bhattacharjee. Bhattacharjee was Senior District Administrative Assistant at office of District Commissioner Cachar. Bhattacharjee was apprehended for accepting bribe in land-related matter.

Arrest followed complaint lodged with Directorate. Alleging Bhattacharjee demanded bribe of Rs. 2000 from complainant. Refusing to succumb to corrupt demand complainant decided to take legal action. By approaching Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption.

In response to complaint, team from Directorate set up trap. At District Commissioner's office in Cachar Silchar Bhattacharjee was caught red-handed while accepting bribe from complainant. Team recovered tainted money from Bhattacharjee's possession. Seizing it in presence of independent witnesses to ensure transparency and legal integrity.

Following arrest case was registered at ACB Police Station on June 12 2024. Case ACB PS Case No. 47/2024. It invokes Section 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act 1988. With substantial evidence against Bhattacharjee Directorate proceeded with arrest. Legal follow-up actions are currently underway. They aim to address matter comprehensively.

Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption has reiterated its firm stance against corruption. They emphasize their commitment to taking stringent actions against any individual engaging in corrupt practices. Directorate has urged public to come forward. They should report any incidents of corruption. Assuring them of prompt and decisive action.

This incident highlights Directorate's proactive approach. They are tackling corruption. Maintaining integrity within administrative framework. Successful operation in Silchar serves as deterrent to corrupt practices. Reinforcing message. Illegal demands for bribes will not be tolerated. Strict legal repercussions will follow.

The arrest of Saumyabrata Bhattacharjee underscores vigilance. Efficiency of Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Assam. It marks victory for complainant. The complainant who courageously reported corruption. The Directorate's swift response The subsequent legal proceedings aim to uphold justice. Foster corruption-free administrative environment in Assam.