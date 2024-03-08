Assam: Dibrugarh Jail Superintendent Charged Under UAPA

GUWAHATI: Dibrugarh Jail superintendent Nripen Das who was arrested this morning has been charged under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Assam Prison Act.

SP VV Rakesh Reddy informed the development while speaking to the media and said that a case, numbered 84/24 has been registered under sections 120B, 13 (1) (b) of the UAPA and section 75 of the Assam Prison Act.

Reddy further stated that the arrest and case against the superintendent following a comprehensive search operation at the jail premises. The authorities discovered illicit items including mobile phones with remote keypads, spy cameras and other communication devices.

Following these discoveries, the police initiated an investigation into the collusion between jail officials, especially the superintendent and detainees involved in the illegal activities.