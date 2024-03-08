Assam: Dibrugarh Jail Superintendent Charged Under UAPA

GUWAHATI: Dibrugarh Jail superintendent Nripen Das who was arrested this morning has been charged under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Assam Prison Act.
SP VV Rakesh Reddy informed the development while speaking to the media and said that a case, numbered 84/24 has been registered under sections 120B, 13 (1) (b) of the UAPA and section 75 of the Assam Prison Act.
Reddy further stated that the arrest and case against the superintendent following a comprehensive search operation at the jail premises. The authorities discovered illicit items including mobile phones with remote keypads, spy cameras and other communication devices.
Following these discoveries, the police initiated an investigation into the collusion between jail officials, especially the superintendent and detainees involved in the illegal activities.
Further inquiries revealed strong evidence implicating the superintendent in facilitating these illicit operations, prompting the authorities to take action.
When asked about the ongoing investigation, Reddy stated that the police were committed to thoroughly investigating the extent of communication between the detainees and external entities. He assured that forensic analyses and other investigative measures would be used to determine the full extent of the superintendent's involvement and the scope of the unlawful activities.
Moreover, Reddy addressed concerns regarding the welfare of the detainees, confirming that those on hunger strike were under regular medical supervision, with necessary actions taken to address any health issues. He reiterated the authorities' commitment to upholding the rule of law while ensuring the safety and well-being of all inmates.
Earlier on Feb 17, the Assam Police busted a crucial communication network operating from inside Dibrugarh Jail, allegedly managed by terrorist Amritpal Singh.
Singh is suspected to have continued his anti-national operations, leading state and central authorities to collaborate in dismantling his network.
Consequent searches uncovered a range of unauthorized devices, such as smartphones, keypad phones, spy-cam pens, and others.
The Punjab police arrested Amritpal Singh earlier in April, concluding a manhunt that lasted over a month.
Singh, a radical preacher who modeled himself after the deceased Khalistani militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, was taken into custody.
