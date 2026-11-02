Assam: Dibrugarh Kuki-Zo community celebrates Chavang Kut 2026

A correspondent

DIBRUGARH: The Kuki-Zo community of Dibrugarh and adjoining areas celebrated Chavang Kut 2026 with traditional fervour and enthusiasm at the TAI Educational and Cultural Centre (Ahom Bhavan), Boiragimoth, Dibrugarh, on Sunday.

The celebration was organised under the theme, “Let Us Take Pride in Our Past, Celebrate Who We Are Today and Work Together to Build a Brighter Tomorrow.” Members of the community attended the event in colourful traditional attire, showcasing their cultural identity and unity.

Chavang Kut, celebrated annually on November 1, is one of the major traditional festivals of the Kuki-Chin-Mizo communities of Northeast India. Marking the completion of the harvest season, particularly associated with jhum cultivation, the festival is an occasion to express gratitude for a bountiful harvest and celebrate community life through music, dance, indigenous games and feasts.

The programme was inaugurated by Kut-Pa Pu Lianbel Vaiphei, following an opening prayer by Pastor Joseph Thangew. The Chief Guest, Pi N. Boisi Misao, Regional Director (i/c), DTNBWED, Ministry of Labour and Employment, stressed the importance of unity, saying, “We are second to none in all spheres of life; we only need to be united.” Guest of Honour Pu Letson Chongloi highlighted the role of such celebrations in preserving cultural heritage and passing traditional values to younger generations.

Dr Lamkholal Doungel, Advisor, Kuki Inpi Assam, who presided over the programme, also called for unity and a shared vision to protect the community’s identity and heritage.

The celebration featured musical performances, traditional dances, cultural presentations by Duliajan and Dibrugarh troupes, and a traditional attire presentation by children. A traditional feast marked the conclusion of the programme.

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