Morigaon Achieves Milestone in HIV Care with 'Saksham' Status

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JAGIROAD: Morigaon district has achieved ‘Saksham’ status under Mission Mobilization for AIDS Suraksha 2026, marking a significant step towards improving HIV treatment coverage and achieving national HIV/AIDS targets.

The achievement follows the dedicated efforts of the District National AIDS Control Programme (NACP) team, with the eART Care initiative playing a key role in identifying and linking newly diagnosed, lost-to-follow-up and previously unlinked People Living with HIV (PLHIV) to Antiretroviral Therapy (ART). The existing Link ART Centre (LAC) facility and coordinated field-level mobilisation have also contributed significantly to the progress.

Meanwhile, experts from the Assam State AIDS Control Society (ASACS) have completed a feasibility assessment for establishing a dedicated ART Centre at STHG Civil Hospital, Morigaon. The district authorities are hopeful of receiving approval from the National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO).

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