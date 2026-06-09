Dibrugarh advocates’ body condemns assault on lawyer inside Bar Association premises

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The Dibrugarh Advocates’ Association (DAAD) has strongly condemned the alleged assault on an advocate by his client within the premises of the Dibrugarh Bar Association, describing the incident as a serious attack on the dignity, independence, and security of the legal profession. In a press release, the association expressed profound shock and unequivocal condemnation of the incident, which reportedly occurred on the Bar Association premises.

The assault has sparked concern among members of the legal fraternity and raised questions regarding the safety of advocates while performing their professional duties. The association further urged the District Judiciary, Dibrugarh, and other concerned authorities to immediately strengthen security arrangements within court premises.

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