Assam: Dibrugarh Malipatty Durga Puja adopts bird conservation theme

A Correspondent

DIBRUGARH: Theatrepara Malipatty Durga Puja, one of the popular puja in Dibrugarh, has adopted ‘Bird conservation’ theme for this year Durga Puja. Theatrepara Malipatty is known for social themes and every year the puja committee has come up with innovative themes and social messages which attract the pandal hoppers.

This puja is one of the crowd puller in Dibrugarh town and huge gatherings can be witnessed during the three day festival. In 1980, the Durga puja was started with some dedicated businessmen of the region.

“This year our theme is based on ‘Bird conservation’. In the pandal, you can see a mother eagle is protecting her nest. As a responsible citizen, we have to take steps to protect the environment. We have used all eco-friendly materials in our puja pandal,” said Aman Chirania, a member of Theatrepara Malipatty Durga puja committee.

He said, “Bird conservation is necessary because we have seen that some birds population are dwindling. So, this year we have taken up the theme and we are very sure that people will like the theme.” Chirania said, “Recently we have witnessed excessive heat in Dibrugarh with temperature touching 40’C. We have to take steps to protect the environment and generate awareness among the masses.”

“Last time, our theme was based on Kedarnath Temple which received lots of appreciation from the people. This time we are expecting huge crowd in our puja mandap. We have installed CCTV cameras and taken all precautionary measures for the smooth conduct of the Durga Puja,” he said.

He further added, “We have used local artisans to make the puja pandal. The interior of the pandal was made by our members. We have used bamboo and all eco-friendly materials in our pandal. We have hired artisans from outside but they left the work in midway and return to their state. After that we have made the pandal possible with the help of local artisans.”

Similarly, most of the Durga Puja in Dibrugarh has taken up bird theme and environment to attract the pandal hoppers. Altogether, 120 Durga puja committees have got permission from district administration.

Also Read: Assam: Cachar Police Launches Anti-Romeo Squad for Women's Safety During Durga Puja

Also Watch: