Assam: Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation Continues Eviction Drive for Second Day

DIBRUGARH: The Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation (DMC) on Tuesday carried out an eviction drive for the second consecutive day.

Many unauthorized roadside stalls at Thana Chariali and New Market areas were evicted by using JCB. Several makeshift stalls and temporary setups were dismantled during the operation.

“The dirtiest and most unhygienic fast food stall in Dibrugarh town, located near Rambadan Restaurant opposite Dibrugarh Police Station, was finally evicted by Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation,” said a resident of Dibrugarh Town. On the other hand, affected vendors have requested the municipal corporation to provide alternative spaces where they can set up their businesses legally. “Our eviction drive against illegal stalls will continue. Today is our second day, and we will continue our drive against illegal encroachment,” said an official. On Monday, DMC conducted an eviction drive against unauthorized roadside stalls in the Chowkidingee area.

