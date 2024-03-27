Union Minister and senior BJP leader Sarbananda Sonowal files nomination from Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency

DIBRUGARH: Union Minister and senior BJP leader Sarbananda Sonowal filed his nomination for the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency on Tuesday. Sonowal who was accompanied by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Rameswar Teli and Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) president Atul Bora filed his nomination before Returning Officer Bikram Kairi.

Ahead of filing of nomination a huge rally was organized at the Old Government High School playground where Sonowal addressed his party supporters who had turned up in huge numbers.

From there Sonowal in an open vehicle took out a colourful procession through the streets of Dibrugarh upto the District Commissioner’s office with thousands of supporters who danced and sang as they accompanied Sonowal covering the 3-km distance. Slogans of ‘BJP Zindabad’, ‘Narendra Modi Zindabad’, ‘Sarbananda Sonowal Zindabad’ rented the air as a festive mood existed.

Talking to reporters, Sonowal said, “This election is an election to carry forward the good works of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This election is to propel Assam in further path of progress. This election is to propel India to progressive nation.”

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who accompanied Sonowal said, “We will win the election with a huge margin and contribute towards PM Narendra Modi becoming the Prime Minister for the third successive time.

In 11 constituencies out of 14 we will definitely win. We will try our best to win in the Nagaon and Karimganj seats too. In Dibrugarh Sarbananda Sonowal will win by a margin of 2.5 lakh to 3 lakh votes. In Jorhat too we will win by 3 lakh votes. The blessings of the people are with the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.” Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) candidate Lurinjyoti Gogoi also filed his nomination for the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha seat on Tuesday. He was also accompanied by hundreds of supporters as he took out a procession to the District Commissioner’s office where he filed his nomination before the Returning Officer.

Lurinjyoti Gogoi is facing a triangular fight in the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha seat with BJP stalwart and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s Manoj Dhanowar. Dhanowar will file his nomination on Wednesday. The Dibrugarh Lok Sabha seat will go on polls on April 9 in the first phase of election.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accompanied the BJP candidate and incumbent MP of Lakhimpur Lok Sabha seat Pradan Baruah as he filed his nomination for the Lakhimpur seat.

