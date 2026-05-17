Assam: Dibrugarh Police Intensify Drive Against Vehicles with Illegal Black Films

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The Dibrugarh police have intensified a special enforcement drive against vehicles using illegal black films and tinted window papers in violation of traffic regulations. As part of the ongoing crackdown, traffic personnel conducted extensive checking operations across different parts of the town and penalized several vehicle owners found flouting the prescribed norms regarding the use of dark sun films on vehicle windows. According to officials, the use of heavily tinted black films is prohibited under existing guidelines as it hampers visibility and poses serious security concerns.

Also Read: Assam: Dibrugarh Police Bust Extortion Racket in ULFA-I’s Name; 3 Arrested