Assam: Dibrugarh Police Bust Extortion Racket in ULFA-I’s Name; 3 Arrested

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The Dibrugarh police on Saturday busted an extortion racket demanding money in the name of ULFA-I and arrested three individuals from Moran.

Acting on information regarding extortion calls and SMSes received by a doctor, Dibrugarh police immediately launched an operation led by DSP (HQ) Nayan Moni Barua.

During the investigation, police identified three accused involved in the extortion attempt: Krishna Moni Chetia, son of Sunit Chetia, resident of Bahanibari, Khowang, Jintu Gogoi, son of Gunaram Gogoi, resident of Nohat Mazgaon, Demow, and Sanjay Gogoi, son of Diganta Gogoi, resident of Muramara Thangaon, Khowang.

The police said that the trio allegedly sent extortion SMS messages to the victim and also delivered an extortion letter in the name of ULFA-I, signed as ‘Xadhin Axom,’ demanding Rs 60 lakh near the doctor’s residence. Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were allegedly involved in similar extortion demands targeting multiple victims across Upper Assam, particularly in the Dibrugarh and Sivasagar districts.

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