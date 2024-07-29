Assam: Dibrugarh Press Club forms new executive committee

A Correspondent

DIBRUGARH: The Dibrugarh Press Club, one of the oldest and most prestigious press clubs in Assam, formed a new executive committee during its triennial conference held on July 27 at the Asom Sahitya Sabha office in Dibrugarh.

Senior journalist Manash Jyoti Dutta has been appointed as the new president, while Ripunjoy Das takes on the role of general secretary. The outgoing president, Prabir Kumar Chakravorty, and general secretary, Anil Poddar, handed over the responsibilities in a ceremonious transition.

The new vice presidents include Ajoy Dutta, Debojit Chutia, and Rajib Dutta, while Jyotish Patir, Avik Chakraborty, and Manoj Pandey were appointed as assistant general secretaries.

Poresh Aind has been appointed as the treasurer responsible for managing the club’s finances, while a panel of advisors, including Ron Duarah, Sarat Neog, Lakhi Kanta Mazindar Baruah, Dr. Alakh Niranjan Sahay, Lohit Deka, Saurav Duarah, and Lalit Sharma, will provide guidance and support to the new committee.

The committee also features a robust lineup of executive members, including Jyoti Khakholia, Sanjib Biswas, Javed Hussain, Haren Sonowal, Pronib Das, Surajit Gogoi, Swopnoshree Goswami, Arindam Gogoi, and Ramesh Hazarika, ensuring a well-rounded representation of the media community in Dibrugarh.

The event saw a gathering of local journalists and dignitaries, including Dibrugarh MLA Prasanta Phukan and Mayor Dr. Saikat Patra, among others. Outgoing president Prabir Kumar Chakraborty reflected on his tenure, saying, “It has been an honour to lead this club, and I am confident that the new committee will take it to greater heights.”

Speaking about his new role as the president of the Dibrugarh Press Club, Manash Jyoti Dutta said, “I am honoured to have been chosen as the president of the Dibrugarh Press Club. I am committed to serving the members of the press club and ensuring that we continue to uphold the principles of journalism. We will work towards promoting a culture of ethical and responsible journalism.” The newly elected general secretary of the Dibrugarh Press Club, Ripunjoy Das, said, “As journalists, our responsibility goes beyond reporting news, as we are the voice of the people. This committee will work tirelessly to ensure that the concerns of our community are heard and represented.”

