Assam: Railway Police Seize Pistols and Magazines on Train; Bihar Youth Arrested

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: Railway police recovered four 7.65mm pistols and eight magazines during a search operation on a running train, and arrested a youth from Bihar in connection with the incident. The accused has been identified as 20/21-year-old Rupesh Kumar, a resident of Dameli Ghat under the Mirganj police station area in Bihar's Purnia district.

According to GRP sources, a routine search was being conducted with the assistance of Badarpur RPF personnel aboard the Sealdah-Sabrum Express (Train No. 13173) running from Badarpur to Patharkandi. The pistols were recovered during the search between the New Karimganj and Baraigram railway stations.

During interrogation, Rupesh revealed that a person from Kaptanpur in Bihar's Purnia had assigned him the responsibility of delivering the arms consignment to an individual in Agartala. He was promised a payment of 6,000 rupees for the task, out of which 1,000 rupees had been given as an advance. The remaining 5,000 rupees were to be paid upon delivering the weapons in Agartala.

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