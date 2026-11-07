Assam: Dibrugarh rural hospital records milestone with over 200 neurosurgeries by Dr Ranjan Kumar Jena

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: In a landmark milestone for rural healthcare accessibility in Northeast India, Dr Ranjan Kumar Jena (MS, MCh Neurosurgery) has performed over 200 neurosurgeries at St. Luke’s Hospital, a village-level peripheral facility in the Dibrugarh district.

Operating day and night, often through continuous stretches spanning weeks, Dr Jena has transformed regional medical capabilities by delivering critical emergency neurosurgical interventions locally. This initiative has served numerous underprivileged patients who lack the financial resources to travel to major metropolitan centres like Guwahati or Dibrugarh city for expensive speciality care.

The extensive range of critical procedures performed on an emergency basis to save lives includes traumatic head injuries resulting from accidents, stroke cases encompassing hypertensive brain haemorrhage and brain infarction, and complex spinal pathologies covering diseases and traumatic injuries of the lumbar, cervical, and thoracic spine.

This monumental achievement bridges a massive healthcare gap, bringing tertiary-level neurosurgical expertise straight to rural doorsteps.

Reflecting on this journey and the vision of making specialised treatment accessible to all, Dr Jena shared, “Our primary goal has always been to ensure that no patient loses their life simply because advanced neurosurgical care is out of reach or too far away. Bringing these critical procedures to a rural centre like Chabua proves that high-end medical care can and should reach the grassroots level, offering timely hope and healing to those who need it most.”

Local communities and healthcare advocates have lauded the milestone as a testament to relentless dedication, proving that rural infrastructure can support advanced life-saving treatments under visionary clinical leadership.

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