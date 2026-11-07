Assam: Three die after suspected liquor consumption in Behali

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: A tragic incident in Nonke Cherelia village under Behali police station in Biswanath district has cast a pall of gloom and created a sensation across the entire Behali area following the mysterious and sudden deaths of three members of the same family on Thursday evening. The deceased have been identified as Lutra Birja, his wife Promila Birja, and Lutra Birja’s elder brother Magho Birja.

According to reports, the three individuals suddenly fell seriously ill shortly after consuming alcohol on Thursday afternoon. Lutra Birja died on the spot as his condition deteriorated. Meanwhile, Promila Birja was rushed to Catholic Hospital and Magho Birja was sent to Tezpur for medical treatment in critical condition, but both of them died while undergoing treatment at the hospitals. Locals have alleged that the tragic incident may have occurred due to the consumption of illicitly brewed toxic ‘country liquor.’

Upon receiving news of the incident, a team from Behali police station rushed to the spot. Police recovered the bodies and sent them to the hospital for post-mortem examinations. Police sources stated that the exact cause of death will be fully confirmed only after the final post-mortem report is out.

Also Read: Renowned Spiritual Leader Dr Mrinalini Nandgiriji Visits Tawang Monastery