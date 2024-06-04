Assam: Dibrugarh Town Grapples with Waterlogging Crisis Due to Poor Drainage System

DIBRUGARH: The Dibrugarh Town Protection Drain (DTP) has been overflowing in some areas due to the incessant rains for the last two days. Most of the streets in Dibrugarh was waterlogged and the drains were clogged due to dumping of garbage and plastics. The busy Mancotta road was badly affected due to the flash flood and as a result the traffic of Dibrugarh town has been affected.

Not only Mancotta road, all the major roads of Dibrugarh were waterlogged and the water remained stagnant due to the overflowing of the drains. The coal road, VKV road, Chring chapori, PN road areas were badly affected due to the flash flood.

All the 22-wards of Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation (DMC) were affected due to waterlogging and many places remained under water.

During monsoon, every year the people of Dibrugarh have to face the brunt of water logging due to the poor drainage system of the Dibrugarh town. The Dibrugarh town is one of the oldest town in Assam but till today, the engineers could not construct a proper drainage system to flush out the water from the town.

The DTP drain which is an important drainage system which flushes the rain water from the town spanning 9.5 km, has turned into a garbage dumping yard for citizens and business establishments, leading to clogged and encroachment issues.

It might be mentioned here, the drains were clogged due to dumping of plastics in many parts and due to that the water could not flow easily and it remain stagnant which causes pollution.

The DTO drain which originates from Seujpur (zero point), passes through densely populated areas in the heart of Dibrugarh town before reaching the Sessa river, covering a total distance of 9.5 km. A significant portion of the drain, about 5.65 km, falls within Dibrugarh town, while the remaining 3.85 km is located on the outskirts.

According to Water Resources department, a staggering 1612.5 square feet of the drain has been encroached upon by various entities, including business establishments, individual households, and religious and educational institutions.

“We need a scientific drainage system in Dibrugarh which could flush out the rain water from Dibrugarh town. We deal with the issue of waterlogging every year, but the relevant department has no plan to construct an adequate drainage system,” said a resident.

